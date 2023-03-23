Single with no kids? This dating sim can help do your taxes

Tax Heaven 3000, a unique blend of anime-style visual novel and dating sim, offers an unusual experience to help single filers without dependents (wink) complete their U.S. federal income tax return. In the game, you'll meet Iris, a charming pink-haired character who's not only into you but also ready to help with your taxes. It feels like a regular dating sim, but you'll need to share your Social Security Number, making the experience more intimate. There's even a X-rated patch.

Who is behind this? Believe it or not, MSCHF Yes, the Brooklyn-based creative collective who brought us Peeps of Willendorf, those big red cartoony boots, Eat the Rich popsicles, and so much more.

From Iris herself:

It's always been a dream of mine to meet that special someone…and file their tax return.

Join me and we'll search for deductions while searching for love!

Be careful! We're not alone. Most wealthy countries make tax filing free, if the burden of preparation is even passed along to individuals at all. But, corporate tax filing services are (by dint of extensive lobbying) predatory, parasitic bottlenecks that deliberately complicate the tax filing process in order to make it unnavigable by ordinary people.

And it works! The villainous corporation that controls the government from the shadows is a sadly mundane reality. It's the most boring industry imaginable.

Videogames are, at the end of the day, pieces of software–ontologically akin to Microsoft Word. Tax Heaven 3000 simply makes the fiction the point. For some reason the game-to-real-life interface has tended to remain the purview of corporate metaverse fictions. Tax Heaven 3000 is a dongle that adapts from a visual novel to the IRS.

Come on, let's get started! I can already tell I'm going to like you ♥

And remember, if you prepare your taxes in the game, you prepare your taxes in real life.