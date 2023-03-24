Beverly Hills Witch's House owner gives impromptu tour

Tucked away in a Beverly Hills neighborhood, there is a Storybook Style home known colloquially as the "Witch's House." One look at it and you'll know why! The Spadena House, as it's officially known, is a popular drive-by destination for tourists and stop for trick-or-treaters. Video creator Caleb Simpson visits unusual homes and asks for "impromptu" tours. He caught up with Michael J. Libow, who purchased the cottage in 1998, to get this quick tour of its interior which is just as quirky-cool as its exterior.

History and photos here: Sneak a Peek Inside the Witch's House of Beverly Hills