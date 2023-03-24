Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany attacked as a "traitor" and "disgusting" for praising Pence

2024 presidential hopeful Mike Pence doesn't seem to understand how much Republicans hate him for not overturning the election when he demanded it. And here's another clear piece of evidence he'll ignore: when former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted praise for Pence, saying that "his patriotism, love for the country, and love for his Savior on full display," she faced a storm of backlash from MAGA supporters, who called her a "traitor," a "turncoat," a "RINO," and a "disgusting" person.

What Pence, McEnany, and Ron DeSantis fail to appreciate is that Republicans have placed Trump at the center of their political identity. Any praise or support for Pence or anyone that isn't fully on board with Trump will be met with hostility and anger.