Judge says jurors in Trump rape lawsuit trial to be anonymous, fearing "harassment or worse"

A judge is allowing the jury for Donald Trump's rape lawsuit trial to remain anonymous, citing "a very strong risk" to jurors' safety if their identities are disclosed. Because as we all by now know, wherever Trump goes, a very strong risk follows.

As Trump was calling on his MAGA thugs to threaten the Manhattan DA yesterday, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan stated his concerns about "harassment or worse" by the former president and his followers if the trial did not go Trump's way. And so although keeping jurors' names secret is highly unusual for a case that doesn't involve murder, so is having a former president (and popular presidential candidate) in the U.S. who personally bullies Americans into fearing for their lives.

From AP News: