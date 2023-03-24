Manhattan DA receives death threat along with white powder in mail

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg received a threatening letter that said, ""ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!" along with white powder today, according to NBC News. The death threat comes on the same day Donald Trump warns on Truth Social about "potential death and destruction" if he's indicted.

Today's events follow yesterday's MAGA whistle by Trump encouraging his mob to prepare for violence — which in turn followed the ex-president's SOS-post earlier in the week that he would be arrested on Tuesday (which he wasn't) and asking people to "protest."

The FBI and NYPD have so far determined the substance is "non-hazardous," and that it was sent from Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

From NBC: