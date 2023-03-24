Manhattan DA receives death threat along with white powder in mail

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg received a threatening letter that said, ""ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!" along with white powder today, according to NBC News. The death threat comes on the same day Donald Trump warns on Truth Social about "potential death and destruction" if he's indicted.
Today's events follow yesterday's MAGA whistle by Trump encouraging his mob to prepare for violence — which in turn followed the ex-president's SOS-post earlier in the week that he would be arrested on Tuesday (which he wasn't) and asking people to "protest."
The FBI and NYPD have so far determined the substance is "non-hazardous," and that it was sent from Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.
From NBC:
There were no evacuations or injuries, officials said.
In a statement, the DA's office said the letter "was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance."
An indictment in the case could come down as soon as next week, as there are indications the investigation is in its final stages. NBC News reported last week that law enforcement officials had already begun preparing security precautions in the event of a possible indictment in discussions that include the NYPD, New York State Court Officers, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the DA's office.