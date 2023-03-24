Pop Punk Astrology's humorous takes on Zodiac signs

Jennifer Sandlin
A screenshot of Pop Punk Astrology's Instagram page

I don't believe in astrology, but I certainly love looking at funny depictions of the Zodiac signs. And nobody does it better than Pop Punk Astrology, whose Instagram is a treasure trove of clever representations of the signs. Here are some of my favorites:

The Zodiac Signs as Christian Siriano DressesThe Zodiac Signs as Jennifer CoolidgeThe Zodiac Signs as MileyThe Zodiac Signs as Emotional Support ItemsThe Zodiac Signs as Awkward Family PhotosThe Zodiac Signs as Raccoons, and, finally, The Zodiac Signs as "Dogs on couches because I heard a Pisces guy say dogs don't belong in the house and that is absolutely incorrect."

I'm a Taurus and I believe this jar of emotional support pickles really captures my essence.