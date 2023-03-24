Pop Punk Astrology's humorous takes on Zodiac signs

I don't believe in astrology, but I certainly love looking at funny depictions of the Zodiac signs. And nobody does it better than Pop Punk Astrology, whose Instagram is a treasure trove of clever representations of the signs. Here are some of my favorites:

The Zodiac Signs as Christian Siriano Dresses, The Zodiac Signs as Jennifer Coolidge, The Zodiac Signs as Miley, The Zodiac Signs as Emotional Support Items, The Zodiac Signs as Awkward Family Photos, The Zodiac Signs as Raccoons, and, finally, The Zodiac Signs as "Dogs on couches because I heard a Pisces guy say dogs don't belong in the house and that is absolutely incorrect."

I'm a Taurus and I believe this jar of emotional support pickles really captures my essence.