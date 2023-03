Ecorce / Peel is an animation made from the drawings inside a sketchbook. I love how the sketchbook itself is pictured in some of the scenes. The sketches have a raw and candid energy that is a lot of fun to see animated. Oftentimes, I find that looking through someone's sketches can feel more intimate than looking at their "finished" work. This short film breaks the mold by animating a series of raw sketchbook pages into a beautifully disconnected narrative. Bravo!