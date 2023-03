Herkimer, dubbed the worlds largest beetle, is a 16 x 10 foot Hercules Beetle statue who lives in Colorado Springs. This gigantic bug has guarded the entrance to Rock Creek Canyon along Highway 115 for over sixty years. Herkimer is located right next to the Colorado Springs Bug Museum. Although Herkimer is protected by a barbed wire fence, you can still get close enough to him to say hello and take a photo. Long live Herkimer!