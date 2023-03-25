NE State Senator reaffirms her vow to filibuster all legislation if an anti-trans bill passes

State Senator Megan Hunt (D) of Nebraska has reaffirmed her vow to filibuster any and all legislation brought to the floor if an anti-trans bill passes. Hunt expresses her self clearly and makes no bones about it, she isn't putting up with people who support this discriminatory legislation.

The Pink News:

Democrat Hunt, who is bisexual, shared her disgust at the bill advancing and how it would impact her son in a committee meeting on Wednesday (22 March), and again to the wider body the following day.

"This bill harms me in an unforgivable way. And this is a line that you don't cross with me.

"If you cross it today you're staying on the other side of it because you have done a reputable harm and you're doing harm to the body and Nebraska as well."

"Don't say hi to me in the hall, don't ask me how my weekend was, don't walk by my desk and ask me anything.

"Don't send me Christmas cards – take me off the list. No one in the world holds a grudge like me, and no one in the world cares less about being petty than me. I don't care. I don't like you."