Pat Sajak playfully wrastles 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after big win

Fred Fletcher-Jackson, a Wheel of Fortune contestant, recently won an impressive $75,800 in a "perfect game" on the game show. As he celebrated his victory, host Pat Sajak playfully "tackled" him from behind and put his arm in a "chicken wing" move. Some viewers criticized Sajak for the move, calling it "cringe." However, Fletcher-Jackson is actually a professional wrestler and drama teacher, and it's clear that Sajak thought he could goof around with him like this.

Newsweek: