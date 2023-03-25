Pat Sajak playfully wrastles 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after big win

Fred Fletcher-Jackson, a Wheel of Fortune contestant, recently won an impressive $75,800 in a "perfect game" on the game show. As he celebrated his victory, host Pat Sajak playfully "tackled" him from behind and put his arm in a "chicken wing" move. Some viewers criticized Sajak for the move, calling it "cringe." However, Fletcher-Jackson is actually a professional wrestler and drama teacher, and it's clear that Sajak thought he could goof around with him like this.
"I was the one who was put in the hold, and I was perfectly okay with it. In fact, I loved it. I don't think they should get any more upset than I'm getting because I was the one who was affected," he said. "If it's not your sense of humor, you know, I can understand that… but to call it 'cringe' and the call for his retirement, that's taking it a little bit too far."