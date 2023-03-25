Yakuza series devs beat seven games in a row in 170-hour livestream

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the developers of the wildly popular Yakuza series, recently launched a livestream with one simple goal: Beat (almost) every Yakuza game in the series, from acclaimed prequel Yakuza 0 to the more somber Yakuza 6. It took almost 170 hours of streaming, but at long last and with a truly staggering amount of bicycles broken over goons' backs, the Ryu Ga Gotoku team brought it home. Special guests even dropped in to provide running commentary and live line-readings, including the voices of series heroes Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima. I'm a little surprised that all of these famously long, intricate games can even be fit into 170 hours – it's probably for the best that they didn't bother with Yakuza 7, which would have added another 60 all on its own. Taking a look back at the series' history seems to have stoked some excitement for the upcoming Yakuza 8, perhaps most notable for giving Kiryu a strange new hairstyle.