Boogieboarding through the grass on a rainy day in New Zealand

I would give anything to boogie board through this beautiful meadow-like area in New Zealand right now. The kids in this video made the best out of a rainy day when they decided to take their boogie boards out for a spin. This looks like such great fun. I've never seen anything like this picturesque landscape with flowing streams of rainwater. Is there anywhere in the USA that looks this way when it rains? If there is, I've gotta go! It looks like a place out of a fairy tale.