I would give anything to boogie board through this beautiful meadow-like area in New Zealand right now. The kids in this video made the best out of a rainy day when they decided to take their boogie boards out for a spin. This looks like such great fun. I've never seen anything like this picturesque landscape with flowing streams of rainwater. Is there anywhere in the USA that looks this way when it rains? If there is, I've gotta go! It looks like a place out of a fairy tale.
Boogieboarding through the grass on a rainy day in New Zealand
- COMMENTS
- cool
- fun
- Nature
Nature Portals is an immersive trip through a neural network of alien-like plants
Nature Portals is an immersive trip through a neural network of alien-like plants. Each plant has a "portal" in the center, which acts as a hypnotic focal point for each… READ THE REST
Woman cleverly transforms her face into a bird feeder
Bird Lady Drin has found a clever way to observe birds up close. She's constructed a bird-feeder by attaching a paper plate to her face, and shielding her eyes with… READ THE REST
Robot spy beaver catfishes real family of beavers
A robot spy beaver successfully fooled a real family of beavers and a muskrat into thinking it was one of their own. The video of the beavers approaching the robot's… READ THE REST
Get this refurbished 5th Generation MacBook Air for only $247.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Sometimes we need a device refresh,… READ THE REST
Fill your space with vivid colors from this galaxy lamp, now only $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With spring just around the corner,… READ THE REST
Get organized with Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows for a one-time payment of $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's no mystery why Microsoft is… READ THE REST