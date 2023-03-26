Check out these set photos of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Superhero movies might be in rough shape, guys. Even though Hollywood is all in on the genre- including James Gunn and Peter Safran's massive impending DCU film slate- superhero movies are starting to lose a little of their luster at the box office. Similar to last year's Black Adam, Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania probably isn't going to make its budget back, and last weekend's Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods opened well below expectations, causing the film's director to swear off of superhero movies forever. It's too early to throw the proverbial towel for superhero flicks, but the genre is starting to show a little wear and tear when it comes to audience interest.

If the superhero film genre hopes to rekindle its rapidly diminishing audience support, the genre will have to produce a string of home runs to keep the public's attention. Hopefully, Todd Phillips's sequel to his 2019 smash hit Joker will provide superhero movies the artistic shot in the arm they sorely need. And if the set photos of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn are anything to go by, the film looks like it's on track to do just that.