Destiny pays tribute to Lance Reddick, confirms further appearances

Although the late Lance Reddick may have made his biggest impact in film and television, gamers will know him as Commander Zavala, one of the key story characters in Bungie's sci-fi live-service Destiny, its sequel, and its many, many expansions. Bungie has released a blog post commemorating Reddick and acknowledging his impact on the series while making references to 'performances to come', implying Reddick will posthumously appear in content he's already recorded voice-over for.

On Friday, we all learned of the tragic news of Lance Reddick's passing at the age of 60. As the voice of Commander Zavala—the stalwart commander of the Vanguard—Lance brought to life a character who has become virtually synonymous with Destiny itself. For nearly a decade, Guardians around the world have found purpose and comfort in Zavala's presence, bolstered by that unmistakable voice, so full of strength, serenity, and nobility.

The tributes that have poured in for Lance have been overwhelming; from endless heartfelt messages on social media to impromptu gatherings of respect in Zavala's corner of the Tower, overlooking the Last City. As an actor, musician, gamer, and family man, the passion Lance brought to the things he loved was reflected in the eyes and hearts of all who loved him.

For now, we will honor his presence through his performances yet to come in the game, and in the memories that will last us a lifetime. We are deeply saddened by his passing but so thankful for the time we spent together, and our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones.

Thank you for everything, Lance. We will miss you.