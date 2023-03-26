Freya Jobbin's infatuating sculpures are made from clusters of doll parts

Freya Jobbins infatuating sculptures are made from clusters of doll parts. The level of detail in the way she arranges the doll part is amazing to observe. It's as if she's painting, except she replaces each brush stroke with a doll part. This frowning head, mysterious creature, and howling mask, are surely going to be floating around in my mind for the rest of the day. See more of Jobbins work on her website, here.
