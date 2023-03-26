Have you tried spaghetti tacos?

I recently saw "spaghetti tacos" on a menu at a local restaurant, and was intrigued (and a little disturbed). After a quick internet search, though, I realized that these abominations aren't new–they're from the Nickelodeon show "iCarly," which aired from 2007-2012. I'm an old, so I've never seen iCarly, so this was all new to me. For those of you who also have never watched iCarly nor heard of spaghetti tacos, The Spectrum explains:

If you ever watched the classic Nickelodeon show "iCarly" growing up, then you certainly remember the famous spaghetti tacos. The seemingly absurd combination was invented by Spencer Shay (played by Jerry Trainor) who is the older brother and guardian of protagonist Carly Shay (played by Miranda Cosgrove). Spaghetti tacos were a staple in "iCarly", appearing at regular dinners and in cooking segments on Carly's web show "iCarly" that the series is named for. What started as a recurring joke grew into a meal so well-recognized that it was featured in The New York Times.

Turns out, lots of people love spaghetti tacos – there are folks all over TikTok making them. If you want to make your own, here's Jerry Trainor (Spencer from iCarly) himself with a tutorial. (Although, really, it's literally just spaghetti with sauce, and sometimes meatballs, inside a hard taco shell). I'm not sure I'll ever know what these taste like, and I'm ok with that.