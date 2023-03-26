Threadstories makes surreal fuzzy masks that fill my heart with joy

Thanks to High-Fructose Magazine, I came across the incredible Threadstories, an artist who makes surreal fuzzy masks that fill my heart with joy. You'll find even more of their magical creations here, on @threadstories. This frowning pink fur ball creature with a little crochet hat is one of my favorites. It's so cute, I can't take it! Threadstories masks are both highly creative and well-crafted. Give them a follow to make your instagram feed a whole lot cooler.

From Instagram:

"Ireland-based threadstories crafts both engrossing and occasionally humorous textile masks. #threadstories #textileart #wearableart#HiFructose @threadstories"