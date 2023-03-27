Adam Sandler wins Mark Twain humorist award; honored by famous friends at gala

Adam Sandler is this year's recipient of Kennedy Center's prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. At last week's gala in Washington D.C., he accepted the award, starting his speech in his Mark Twain voice. He soon dropped the voice to share his journey to comedic stardom with the audience.

Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Conan O'Brien, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston, Dana Carvey, and Steve Buscemi are just some of his celebrity pals who took the stage to honor/gently rib Sandler. If you have a few minutes, there are some really funny, and heartfelt, moments in the clips.