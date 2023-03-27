Allow this adorable porcupine to brighten your day

Allow this baby porcupine to brighten your day. I was feeling a bit stressed out until I stumbled upon this cutie pie eating an apple, and the happy chemicals flooded my brain. It would be incredibly hard to resist giving this baby a kiss on its sharp little head (it might even be worth the pain?). I love its big, squishy-looking nose! Porcupines rule.
