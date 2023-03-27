An anti-Obamacare law is used to stymie foes of a woman's right to health care

In Wyoming, a judge used a wildly popular amendment to the State's constitution to temporarily block a ban on women's access to health care. The amendment passed a decade ago, was drafted in response to Republicans' dire hating of Obamacare.
Sounds like the judge was also pretty incredulous about the claim prescribing medication isn't health care.
When a Wyoming judge temporarily blocked an abortion ban last week, she did so on karmically beautiful legal grounds: Republicans hated Obamacare so much that they amended the state constitution more than a decade ago to enshrine the right to make health care decisions.
Earlier this month, lawmakers in Wyoming passed a ban on abortion "at all stages of pregnancy except in cases of rape or incest that's reported to police, or to save a woman's life," as well as a separate ban on medication abortion. They also threw into the text that they don't believe abortion is health care, per the Associated Press and the Casper Star Tribune.
Abortion rights advocates sued, citing, among other things, the state's constitutional amendment that guarantees adults the right to make their own healthcare decisions; the one that voters passed in 2012 with nearly 77 percent support. That amendment was passed in response to the Affordable Care Act, which conservatives viewed as an "encroachment" into their medical decisions. (Ohio has a similar anti-Obamacare amendment in its state constitution, as Quinn Yeargain explained in Bolts Magazine earlier this month.)