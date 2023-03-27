Aurora chaser captures dazzling show in Alaska

Vincent Ledvina is a "Professional Aurora Chaser" who travels the world in pursuit of the aurora borealis. Most recently the scientist and photographer has been in Fairbanks, Alaska where he captured awe-inspiring footage of the northern lights. Moving curtains of bright green and white light appear to be moving right over his head. Even Ledvina himself was awestruck by the spectacle, as evidenced by his exclamations in the videos he shared on Instagram.

Usually only visible in higher altitudes, the auroras have recently been spotted as far south as Alabama, Massachusetts, and the Mt. Shasta area of California. They are caused when solar flares from the sun collide with the Earth's magnetic field.

If you'd like to chase auroras with Ledvina, he's offering an tour in Iceland in September 2024.