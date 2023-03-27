Finland invites you for a free masterclass in happiness

Finland, the world's happiest country for six consecutive years, is offering a four-day happiness masterclass in June. The tourism board will fly in 10 lucky applicants to attend the course for free, while others can participate virtually when the class becomes available online. The masterclass will focus on four main themes: food and well-being, health and balance, design, and nature and lifestyle. Participants will stay at the luxurious Kuru Resort in the Finnish Lakeland region, enjoying private villas with saunas and spas, as they learn the secrets of Finnish happiness. (Digg)

NPR:

"We are looking for outgoing people who are interested in comprehensive wellbeing and Finnish nature," they say. "You don't have to be a self-help enthusiast or have survival skills in Finnish nature. All we want is an open mind."

To apply, people must fill out an online form and complete a social media challenge on either Instagram or TikTok.

The challenge: Create content, preferably a video, showing "what things make you believe you may be secretly a Finn," and explaining why you want to take the masterclass.