Gary Baseman's Manny Moa plush

If like me, you love artist-edition objects and have the propensity to fill your home with weird things, you likely will fall head over heels in love with Gary Baseman's new plush. The only question you need to ask yourself, beyond which bookshelf you will place it on, is whose photo will you put in the locket??!



To quote the product page, "this limited edition Manny Moa comes with a special locket, a signed certificate of authenticity, and a booklet. Baseman invites collectors to insert an image of their loved ones in this locket, so that in spirit they may always be at their side."