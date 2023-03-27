In a follow-up from 2021 "I Interviewed animals with a tiny mic," YouTubing zoologist Maya of the Alveus Sanctuary has interviewed even more animals with a tiny mic, in the brilliantly-titled "I interviewed animals with a tiny mic, again." And indeed, there are some scintillating conversations to behold here.
Interviewing adorably tiny animal with an adorably tiny microphone
- COMMENTS
- animal friends
- animal intelligence
- animal rescue
- animals
- cute animal videos
- Cute Animals
- interview
- interviews
Monkey "kidnaps" dog and carries it across rooftops (video)
In Parkota, Japuir, India, a monkey is seen snatching a dog and carrying it off across rooftops. According to The Independent, "people believe the animals are stealing the puppies to… READ THE REST
Allow this adorable porcupine to brighten your day
Allow this baby porcupine to brighten your day. I was feeling a bit stressed out until I stumbled upon this cutie pie eating an apple, and the happy chemicals flooded… READ THE REST
The magical moving miniatures of Penny Thomson
Penny Thomson (@pennythomsonworks) is an artist who makes interactive moving miniatures. Her miniatures are hand-made, hand-cranked, and feature whimsical bugs, animals, and other critters, like this mischievous little skeleton. Thomson's… READ THE REST
This bundle will make your photos look better than ever for only $79
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you are into photography, or… READ THE REST
Get this refurbished 5th Generation MacBook Air for only $247.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Sometimes we need a device refresh,… READ THE REST
Fill your space with vivid colors from this galaxy lamp, now only $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With spring just around the corner,… READ THE REST