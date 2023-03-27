Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for more guns after Nashville school shooting

Marjorie Taylor Greene defended weapons — thanking "good guys with guns" — just minutes after news of a Nashville elementary school shooting that killed seven broke this morning. After a quick sentence of prayer that she virtue-signaled to fellow Christian nationalists, she launched into her eight-paragraph tweet bashing President Biden and defending guns.

"Thank God for good guys with guns and thank God a good guy with a gun killed the evil mentally deranged shooter today …" she said, in part.

"School shootings should NEVER happen and will end immediately when our nations children are defended the same way Joe Biden is by good guys with guns!!!" Georgia's Qult leader said, ignoring the many instances of armed security guards at schools who failed to stop shooters from killing their prey so that she could further push her authoritarian agenda.

Via Independent