Nashville Congressman said guns "deserve a place of honor with all that is good" on Xmas cards

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles (R), who represents Nashville — where today's deadly school shooting took place — helped out immensely by offering his empty "thoughts and prayers" to the shooting victims and their families after the tragedy occurred. This is the same Congressman who sent out Christmas cards less than two years ago featuring a photo of his gun-toting family gathered near a Christmas tree, holding semi-automatic weapons behind a small child. (See below, posted by NoLieWithBTC.)

And the holy card's message? "The very atmosphere of firearms anywhere and everywhere restrains evil interference – they deserve a place of honor with all that's good." I highly doubt the families of those shot and killed today would agree.