Shooter kills 3 children at Christian elementary school in Nashville

Here we go again. A mass shooter killed at least three children at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville this morning. The three victims of The Covenant School — which has only 200 students from pre-K to 6th grade, were rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to BBC. Police have killed the suspect, who hasn't yet been identified.

From BBC:

On Twitter, the city's fire department said there were "multiple patients" from an incident at a local school. It said the area remains "an active scene". …

Nashville police said they had engaged the shooter and the person is now dead.

Parents have been asked to meet at a nearby location. …

In a statement, Tennessee's House Democratic Caucus said that its members are "praying for the children and their families who were shooting victims at the Covenant School".

"Our thoughts are with the families of the entire school community and surrounding neighbourhood," Chairman John Ray Clemmons said.