Sperm donor with 550 children sued for increasing risk of accidental incest

The Netherlands' Donorkind Foundationis suing Jonathan Jacob Meijer, 41, for donating too much sperm. Meijer is reportedly the biological father of 550 children. Dutch sperm clinic guidelines put a cap of 25 children to 12 different women "to prevent inbreeding, incest or psychological problems for donor children," according to Yahoo! News:

The civil case is being brought with a Dutch mother of one of Mr Meijer's children, who has been named only as Eva and had the child in 2018.

'If I had known he had already fathered more than 100 children I would never have chosen him,' she said.

'If I think about the consequences this could have for my child I am sick to my stomach.'[…]

Mr Meijer, 41, a musician from The Hague, is on a Dutch donation blacklist but has continued to donate abroad, including in Denmark and Ukraine, Donorkind said.

The 41-year-old has also approached prospective parents looking for home insemination online and on social media and shown no signs of changing his behaviour, the foundation said.