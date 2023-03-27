The US has suffered 128 mass shootings in only 86 days

A mass shooting at a Nashville, Tennesee elementary school has killed at least 3 children and 3 adults.

CNN:

The shooter who killed six at a Nashville private school on Monday morning was a 28-year-old woman, according to police. Authorities previously said she appeared to be a teenager.

"3 students & 3 adult staff members from Covenant School were fatally shot by the active shooter, who has now been identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman," police said in a tweet.

The woman has still not been identified by name. Police have not shared a possible motive for the shooting or identified a connection between the woman and the school.