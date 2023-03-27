Tommy Wiseau debuts trailer for first feature film in 20 years

Tommy Wiseau, director of cult hit and oft-quoted B-movie masterpiece The Room, could be accused of resting on his laurels. He hasn't truly delved back into filmmaking since The Room's release date in 2003, instead coasting on its evergreen popularity and making a hard left turn into selling his own personalized underwear brand. Now, though, he seems ready to dip his toes back in with the most recent trailer for his directorial follow-up, Big Shark.

It's exactly what it says on the tin. There's a big shark. Interestingly, Big Shark was first teased back in 2019, but nothing more has been seen or heard of the project until now. Its theatrical release date (April 2) is just around the corner, so we'll soon get to see whether or not Wiseau still has it… whateveer you think 'it' is.