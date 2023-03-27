Trump tries and fails to turn a crowd against DeSantis

Jason Weisberger

The crowd was largely silent Saturday in Waco at Trump's rally as the Orange blowhard railed against his opponent-apparent Ron DeSantis. Having failed to find a resonant nickname for DeSantis, stuff like DeSanctimonious and Rhonda Santis have not stuck, this time the noted liar offered a very made-up sounding story about how DeSantis begged him for help.

Trump also claims DeSantis hasn't done much for Florida, but he's set it on a path that reminds those of us in free states of Nazi Germany. That is likely Trump's problem: Orange Julius hasn't delivered on any hate since his dinner with Nazis and Kanye, while DeSantis is destroying an education system, and attacking marginalized people left and right.

Yahoo:

"So, he came, and he really wanted [my endorsement]. I said, 'You can't win, can you? How do you – can [you] win?'" Trump said, recalling the alleged conversation with DeSantis. "'Sir, if you endorse me, I'll win. Please, please, sir, endorse me,'" Trump continued as he acted out a crying, begging voice.

The former president also argued that Florida was in great shape well before DeSantis took office.

"Remember one thing: Florida has been tremendously successful for many years, long before this guy became governor," Trump said. "Florida was tremendously successful under Rick Scott … whether you like him or not, Charlie Crist was very successful, he was a Republican at the time. But Florida has been successful for decades, in fact, probably as or more successful than it is now."