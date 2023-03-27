Trump tries and fails to turn a crowd against DeSantis

The crowd was largely silent Saturday in Waco at Trump's rally as the Orange blowhard railed against his opponent-apparent Ron DeSantis. Having failed to find a resonant nickname for DeSantis, stuff like DeSanctimonious and Rhonda Santis have not stuck, this time the noted liar offered a very made-up sounding story about how DeSantis begged him for help.

Trump also claims DeSantis hasn't done much for Florida, but he's set it on a path that reminds those of us in free states of Nazi Germany. That is likely Trump's problem: Orange Julius hasn't delivered on any hate since his dinner with Nazis and Kanye, while DeSantis is destroying an education system, and attacking marginalized people left and right.

Yahoo: