Tucker Carlson worries armed trans people might acquire multi-role stealth combat aircraft

Everyone should have guns except people Tucker Carlson doesn't want to have guns. Surprised? Probably not.

Carlson, upon hearing of trans people learning to use firearms to defend themselves, imagined a universe where a great army of people who just want to be themselves takes to the sky, and rolls tanks, to ensure their rights. The Grand Army of Inclusion?

Daily Beast:

In the next breath, Carlson planted in his audience's minds a scenario in which transgender people are armed not only with guns, but with F-35 fighter planes and tanks. "You have to kind of wonder, like, what's the limit to this?" he asked. "So if trans people are in fear for their lives, and [if] every region of the country including New England…is crawling with Nazis now, why wouldn't we be arming them as we are, say, Ukraine's trans army? And there are famously trans people in Ukraine; they are very, very proud of that. So why stop with AR-15s? I mean, why not F-35s or tanks?" Carlson wondered. (The NPR story about those in the group called Rainbow Reload made no mention of any government body providing them with guns.) Nevertheless, Carlson concluded: "We're as for guns as you could possibly be, but this seems like an incitement."

This reminds me of the time the Black Panthers open carried in Sacramento to earn California some of the nation's earliest laws around gun control.

