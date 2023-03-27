WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan prayed to Jesus on-air as a deadly tornado nears Armory, Mississippi yesterday. While no deaths were reported in the small town, the tornado killed 23 people in the wider Mississippi region.
Weatherman prays on air as deadly tornado hits Mississippi (video)
