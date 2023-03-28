A non-Mac Mini PC without a power brick?

Dell, Lenovo, HP and other companies sell mini PCs similar to Apple's Mac Mini, but there's a catch–one typically well-hidden in ads. While the Mac Mini has an integrated power supply, most mainstream PC models require external power bricks*, some half the size of the computer itself. Lenovo's new IdeaCentre tinies won't.

The PC can have 8 or 16 GB of RAM, and there is also space for two PCIe 4.0 SSDs. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.2 (x3), USB-C 3.2, Thunderbolt 4, RJ45 (2.5Gb), USB 2.0. HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. One of the important features will be the built-in 150-watt power supply. Typically, such a compact mini-PC has an external power supply, which is not suitable for everyone.

You can DIY it, sort of.

* Exceptions include specially-configured models from HP powered by their own 100W-delivering monitors, an oddity from Dell disguised as a monitor stand, various SBCs, and all manner of factory-brand imports on Ali Express for people who want to waste their lives trying to get desktop operating systems running on commodity routers and other potato-tier hardware.