California ski resort to stay open through Fourth of July because of massive snowfall

Summer skiing and riding is a distinct possibility at a popular resort in California. Winter storms have dumped so much snow in the Lake Tahoe area this year, that Palisades Tahoe has announced they will extend their ski and snowboard season through July 4th (weather and conditions permitting). Details here.

Thanks to the huge amount of snowfall we have received this year, we are excited to be extending our operations into the summer months! Both Palisades and Alpine will be open through May 29th, 2023. In June, Alpine will be open on the weekends, and Alpine will also be the place where we celebrate the Fourth.