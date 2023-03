It's hard to resist the captivating dance moves of Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush from Funkanometry. Every time these two land in my feed, I find myself stopping to watch in awe. Their routines are mesmerizing partially because they incorporate elements of surprise. Last week, they shared a video of themselves dancing to the "Free Bird" guitar solo—so good!

Last year, they auditioned for America's Got Talent and made it to the semifinals.