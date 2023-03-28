The Demodex mites living on your face have anuses after all

Demodex mites live at the warm, greasy bases of your hair follicles. A family on every eyelash. They're implicated in rosacea and other skin conditions, but are extremely difficult to kill despite their tiny size. Antibiotics and tea tree oil are among the overbearing weapons required to tame the crowd. And scientists recently proved they have anuses, from whence they may shit on you.

Image: Kalcutta / Shutterstock