Dogs are delighted by a piñata filled with tennis balls!

This video makes me so happy. Posted by The Woof Works, it shows a doggie birthday party, where the dogs are playing their own version of a piñata game. The dogs don't have a bat to swing at a piñata. Instead, there's a tennis ball hanging off a large cardboard box suspended from the ceiling. Several dogs jump up to try to capture the ball but fail. Finally, a dog that looks like a chocolate lab mix is successful in getting the ball in its mouth and pulling open the cardboard box. Guess what comes tumbling out? Dozens of balls! Balls for all! When the box bursts, the pups look so excited, and all their tails start wagging overtime!