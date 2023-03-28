Drag brunch protestor makes some surprisingly valid points about automobile safety

Look, I've always been one to concede when I'm wrong. And in the case of TikTok user GraemeBarrett69, I'm just going to come right out and say it: he's absolutely right. Drag racing has no place at indoor brunch events, especially when the restaurant doesn't even have a race track. And I say this as the parent of an almost-three-year-old who loves cars! How am I supposed to explain to my children why there's a deafening race car screeching towards us while I'm trying to enjoy a god damn mimosa? It's just not safe for the kids.