Yesterday morning's school shooting in Nashville, which left seven people dead, prompted dangerous kook Marjorie Taylor Greene to spew another crazed conspiracy theory. She tweeted: "In the wake of a transgender shooter targeting a Christian school and murdering kids, every American should know the threat of Antifa driven trans-terrorism. Twitter should not whitewash the incitement of politically motivated violence."

The tweet reflects Greene's recklessly flawed thought process, influenced by her extreme beliefs and a sense of entitlement associated with privileged individuals. She misrepresents the situation by implying that the actions of one individual (the shooter) can be generalized to an entire group of people (transgender individuals). Her intention is to perpetuate a harmful stereotype that marginalizes and discriminates against transgender people.

Similar to her infamous Facebook post about Rothschild-funded satellite lasers causing wildfires, her tweet conflates several unrelated issues: a shooting, transgender identity, Antifa, and political violence. This fusion of distinct topics into a single narrative is a calculated attempt to spread disinformation and foster division and animosity within society.

The tweet's language was crafted to incite fear and hatred by emphasizing the threat of "trans-terrorism" and linking it to Antifa. This portrayal of transgender individuals and left-wing activists as dangerous threats is designed to perpetuate a cycle of fear and mistrust. By focusing on the shooter's transgender identity, Greene's tweet is an attempt to distract from the real issue: the plague of gun violence.

Ironically, Greene remains silent on the fact that the overwhelming majority of mass gun murders in the United States are committed by white MAGA cultists whose extreme ideology aligns with hers. If it wasn't clear before, Greene is uninterested in finding solutions to prevent such tragedies in the future. Instead, she seems to be inciting her misguided followers to perpetuate them.