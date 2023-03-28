Mike Pence ordered to testify before a Federal grand jury

In a major win for Special Investigator Jack Smith, homophobic former Vice-President and target of the mob, on January 6th Mike Pence will have to testify before a Federal grand jury. Pence will be expected to recount his conversations with insurrection-fomenting President Donald J. Trump in the days leading up to the attack on our Nation's capitol.

While it is clear to most that Trump encouraged the mob that wanted to "Hang Mike Pence," Mike Pence himself is willing to consider voting for Trump again.

CNN: