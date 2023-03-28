Mike Pence ordered to testify before a Federal grand jury

In a major win for Special Investigator Jack Smith, homophobic former Vice-President and target of the mob, on January 6th Mike Pence will have to testify before a Federal grand jury. Pence will be expected to recount his conversations with insurrection-fomenting President Donald J. Trump in the days leading up to the attack on our Nation's capitol.
While it is clear to most that Trump encouraged the mob that wanted to "Hang Mike Pence," Mike Pence himself is willing to consider voting for Trump again.
The ruling from chief judge James Boasberg of the US District Court in Washington, DC, is a major win for special counsel Jack Smith, who is spearheading the Justice Department investigation. Pence still has the ability to appeal.
In the lead-up to the congressional certification vote, Pence faced enormous pressure from Trump and his allies to disrupt lawmakers' plans to validate Joe Biden's win. As president of the Senate, Pence was tasked with presiding over the certification proceedings.
Trump's conversations with Pence in the days surrounding the insurrection have been of keen interest to investigators probing the attack. Though Pence declined to testify before the House January 6 committee that investigated the insurrection, people in Trump's orbit told the committee about a heated phone call he had with Pence the day of the attack in which he lobbed insults at his vice president.