Sen. Rand Paul's aide was stabbed and critically injured in D.C.

Sen. Rand Paul confirmed in a statement that one of his aides was "brutally attacked" in "broad daylight" over the weekend and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police arrested 42-year-old Glynn Neal, a D.C. resident, as the suspect, charging him "with assault with intent to kill," according to NBC News.

From The Guardian:

The victim, who has not been named, was treated on the scene for "stab wounds" and was seen by a witness "bleeding from the head", and was later hospitalized for "treatment of life-threatening injuries", the report states. … On Monday, DC police said that 42-year-old local resident Glynn Neal was arrested in connection with the attack on counts of assault with intent to kill and wielding a knife. Neal reportedly told police officers a voice had threatened to get him before the attack occurred. According to one of two witnesses cited in the police report, the suspect had "popped out of the corner" and stabbed the Paul staffer multiple times. The victim "was able to grab [the suspect's] arms" and the witness with him tackled the suspect, "leading to a struggle between the parties". The victim and the witness ran as the suspect fled, the report added.

And from NBC:

The aide was stabbed a little after 5 p.m. on Saturday on H Street in Northeast D.C. and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Monday. … Paul's office did not publicly identify the staffer. An uncle identified the victim as 26-year-old Phillip Todd, NBC Washington reported. Bureau of Prison records show Neal was released from federal prison just one day before the attack. Neal was sentenced in March 2011 to 12 years in prison for forcing two women into prostitution, D.C. Superior Court records show.

"This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.," the Kentucky senator said in a statement. "I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery."