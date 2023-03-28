Twitter's "for you" feed will show only paying subscribers

Once upon a time, Twitter's feed showed everyone you followed in reverse-chronological order. Then it showed a mix of things determined by the mysterious algorithm. Soon it will show only the brands and personalities paying to be there. Twitter's personalized feed, now under new management, is the new poster child for enshittification.

Elon Musk said that only verified accounts will appear in Twitter's recommendation feed, as the billionaire further shakes up the social media platform.

Twitter's "For You" tab shows users tweets from people they don't follow, but that are recommended to them by the social media firm's algorithm. To date, this has showed accounts from any Twitter users, whether they are verified or not.

But Musk announced in a tweet late Monday that, going forward, only verified accounts will show up in the "For You" section of the site.