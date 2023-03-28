When GOP Congressman asked what to do about shootings, he shrugs: "We're not going to fix it"

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett is the most honest Republican in Congress when it comes to school shootings. When asked what should be done to protect children from future mass killings, he doesn't run with the GQP's BS talking points of locking side doors or adding more guns to schools. He just blurts what all the other NRA-puppets in the House are afraid to say out loud.

"It's a horrible, horrible situation, and we're not going to fix it," the resigned Congressman uttered. "Criminals are going to be criminals. … There's not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it."

And "lifetime NRA members" are going to be lifetime NRA members, who all know which side their bread is buttered, as it were. So he's right, there's not a whole heck of a lot you can do to fix it, as far as the NRA's Republican sycophants are concerned.

(See video below, posted by Brennan Murphy.)

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) on school shootings:



"We're not gonna fix it." pic.twitter.com/yZZCbJleUA — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 28, 2023

