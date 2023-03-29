Alice's unexpected adventure: artist accidentally inhales tiny sculpture

Dr. Willard Wigan MBE, a renowned micro-sculptor, is known for his astonishingly tiny sculptures that fit comfortably within the eye of a needle. In a recent video profile, Wigan shares a fascinating story about the time he was recreating the Mad Hatter's tea party from the beloved classic Alice in Wonderland.

Having meticulously attached the table, the White Rabbit, and the Mad Hatter to the needle's interior, Wigan was in the process of placing Alice in the scene when an unexpected interruption occurred. His mobile phone rang, causing him to inhale sharply. In that instant, Alice was inadvertently sucked into his respiratory system. "She's in my cavities somewhere," Wigan laments. "Gone."

