Amsterdam tells Britain's violent, drunken tourists to stay away

Among those quietly hoping Brexit would be for the best after all: Amsterdam's hospitality industry. Alas, political separation hasn't stopped the tide of rowdy, shitfaced yobs from the other side of the channel, and now they're flatly telling young British drunks to stay away.

If British tourists search online for terms such as "stag party Amsterdam," "cheap hotel Amsterdam" or "pub crawl Amsterdam," a video advertisement will appear, warning them of the consequences of drinking too much, taking drugs or causing trouble through antisocial behavior. … "Visitors will remain welcome, but not if they misbehave and cause nuisance. In that case we as a city will say: rather not, stay away," deputy mayor Sofyan Mbarki said in the release.

"Amsterdam is already taking lots of measures against excessive tourism and nuisance, and we are taking more measures than other large cities in Europe. But we have to do even more (in) the coming years if we want to give tourism a sustainable place in our city," he continued, adding that to keep the city liveable they have to choose "restriction instead of irresponsible growth."