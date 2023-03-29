"Computer-generated" hoax calls claiming active shooters send Pittsburgh-area schools into chaos

Calls claiming active shooters in Pittsburgh-area schools are hoaxes, said state police Wednesday morning, describing them as "computer generated" and saying there is no evidence of shooting or shooters at any of the claimed locations.

Coming days after a mass shooter in Nashville killed three children and three teachers at a private school there, local authorities in Pittsburgh and nearby towns are nonetheless taking no chances: heavily armed officers were seen patrolling Central Catholic, Hopewell, Chalfont and Oakland Catholic school, among others; they and nearby businesses are reportedly in lockdown.

Pennsylvania State Police are responding to school campuses in the central and western part of the state to investigate reports of "active shooter threats" that are believed to really be "computer generated swatting calls." Police have swarmed Oakland where both Central and Oakland Catholic High Schools are located.