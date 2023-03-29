Dad began 30-year age-progression video of his son with his 1991 ultrasound image

In 2012, Ian McLeod begin this cool age-progression timelapse video of his son Cory, showing him grow up from his 1991 ultrasound image to the age of 21, capturing one photo a day. Cory then took over the project and has kept it going for the past nine years, taking it all the way up to his big 3-0—what dedication! (via Geeks Are Sexy)

A photo of Cory McLeod every day since 13th of September 1991 until 13th of September 2021. A continuation of his father, Ian's video '21 Years' which was released on his 'cloddyclips' channel in 2012.