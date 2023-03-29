Florida charter school principal fired over baffling participation in fake Elon Musk scam

It is unclear why anyone would think that a billionaire "invests in" a charter school or that a charter school would have to invest in the billionaire's projects first. Apparently, a Florida charter school principal was told she was being scammed but refused to believe it. Perhaps the fake Elon Musk was very charming and had a lot of charisma, which is also a good sign it was fake. Regardless, the principal wrote fake Elon a sizeable check.

The principal resigned, and the check was stopped.

WESH: