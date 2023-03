Yesterday, musician/actor Ice-T tweeted an image of a quote: "The illusion of 'options' really got y'all out here fumbling genuine people.'" One of his followers had some critical words—not about the quote, mind you, but rather the font Ice-T used in the image:

"Ice, what is with this FONT?! Love you man but come on, use Impact font," tweeted @trashcompact_.

Ice-T responded with a summary judgement on the issue:

"I do not give a flying FUCK about Fonts… Weirdo shit."

BONUS COLD FACT 💎 pic.twitter.com/DCk8MQ27yp — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 28, 2023

I do not give a flying FUCK about Fonts… Weirdo shit. https://t.co/bScWTlSi8R — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 28, 2023

(Thanks, UPSO!)